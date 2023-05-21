Entering Sunday’s regional final for Georgia the objective was clear, defend Jack Turner Stadium and advance to an NCAA Super Regional.
For Virginia Tech, the path to a Super Regional berth was a daunting one. It’s hard enough to beat a team like Georgia at home once, let alone twice.
The 14th-seeded Bulldogs showed just how difficult and needed just one game, a 12-3 rout, to reach the Super Regional round for the 12th time in program history.
“Whoever it is that we will have an opportunity to play against, we’ll feel comfortable that we’ll go there and compete, and show up with the best version of ourselves, and we’ll have the best opportunity to be successful," Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin said. "As a coach, and as players, that’s all you can do, put yourself in a place where you have the opportunity to be successful. Sometimes you can do a lot of things right and the outcome doesn’t go your way. If you put yourself in the right place enough times, the odds will start the shift in your favor.”
Georgia will face No. 3 seed Florida State in Tallahassee at Joanne Graf Field. The Seminoles advanced to the Super Regional behind the first perfect game in Florida State NCAA Tournament history courtesy of senior Kathryn Sandercock. Sandercock lifted Florida State past South Carolina 1-0 in the if necessary game of the Tallahassee Regional.
Game 1 of the Super Regional against Florida State is Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, followed by Game 2 on Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. A third game, if necessary, would be Saturday.
Virginia Tech was the designated home team in Sunday’s game. The Georgia offense picked up right where it left off Saturday as Mill Creek grad Dallis Goodnight led off the game with a bloop double into left field. Goodnight was driven in on a two-out double from All-American Sara Mosley to give Georgia an early 1-0 lead. After an RBI double from Sydney Kuma extended the Georgia lead to 2-0 in the top the first, the inning was punctuated by back-to-back homers from Sydney Chambley and Jadyn Goodwin ballooned the Georgia lead to 5-0.
The Bulldogs' early barrage forced the Hokies to go to the bullpen as freshman Lyndsey Grien gave way to Emma Lemley in the circle. The Bulldogs turned to Shelby Walters in the circle, as Georgia looked to vanquish Virginia Tech. Walters kept the Hokies off the scoreboard in the first, thanks in part due to an impressive diving play from junior shortstop Ellie Armisted.
Georgia went quietly in the second as Lemley worked around a two-out walk to keep the Georgia lead at five. After a one-out walk from Kuma, Chambley blasted her second home run of the day to extend Georgia’s lead to 6-0 in the top of the third.
Walters was dominant early in the game for Georgia, as the graduate transfer retired the first nine Hokie batters. The Georgia offense added some insurance in the top of the fourth with its fourth homer of the day came courtesy of a two-out solo shot from catcher Lyndi Rae Davis that built an eight-run cushion.
In the bottom of the fourth, Virginia Tech showed some life with back-to-back base hits to open the inning. The Hokies got two runs back, courtesy of a fielder’s choice, and an RBI double from first baseman Jayme Bailey.
Heading to the fifth. Georgia held an 8-2 lead. Walters responded to the adversity in the fourth, by setting the Hokies down in order as Georgia closed on a Super Regional berth. After a leadoff single, from freshman Lauren Burnett and a bunt single from Goodnight, the Bulldogs' offense was in business in the sixth. Georgia extended the lead to 9-2 as Armisted raced home on a fielder’s choice. The Bulldogs offense continued to roll as Georgia pushed the lead to 11-2 courtesy of RBI singles from Jayda Kearney and Mosley. The offensive onslaught for the Bulldogs continued as Chambley recorded her Georgia NCAA Tournament record-tying fourth hit of the day to expand the Georgia lead to 12-2 on an RBI single.
Virginia Tech needed three runs in the bottom of the sixth to stay alive. One would be all Virginia Tech would get as Walters closed the game out with consecutive strikeouts.
