When conference foes battle each other in the NCAA Tournament, execution is of paramount importance. Both softball teams know the personnel, and each other’s tendencies. The game is going to come down to who does the little things the best, things like two-out hitting and the ability to strand runners on base.
In Friday's matchup between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs it was a brand new season with both teams just three wins from the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. In the end, Game 1 of the best-of-three series went to the Bulldogs with a 4-0 victory.
Pitching ruled the day early, as Florida pitcher Natalie Lugo set the Bulldogs offense down in order in the first. For Georgia, steadying force senior Mary Wilson Avant was in the circle for the Bulldogs in Game 1. Through two innings in Gainesville it looked like a pitcher's duel as the Dawgs and Gators were deadlocked at zero. But the Bulldogs were barking first, thanks to a solo shot from right fielder Jaiden fields that gave Georgia a 1-0 lead in the third.
Avant got into some trouble with two walks in the bottom of the third, but she kept the Gators off the board to keep the Bulldogs lead at 1-0 after three innings.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs were set down quickly as Lugo needed only 12 pitches. In the bottom of the fourth, Avant's no-hit bid was broken up after a one-out double from the Gator first baseman Kendyl Lindaman, but the Bulldogs senior responded with a strikeout and a groundout to preserve the Bulldogs 1-0 lead after four innings.
After a leadoff walk by Bulldogs left fielder and back to back singles, Georgia was in business with the bases-loaded and nobody out. But after a wild double play the Bulldogs did not cash in on the scoring threat. In the circle, events continue to cruise for the Bulldogs through five innings. In the sixth, the Florida offense had some life with a two out double from Lindaman to make her 2-for-3, but the Avant still kept the Gators off the scoreboard as the Bulldogs led 1-0 after six innings.
In the seventh, the Bulldogs were looking for insurance after a one-out walk to left fielder Sydney Chambley, and Fields' infield single. Georgia's freshman catcher Payden Bordeaux came up big, giving the Bulldogs a 4-0 on a three-run bomb. In the seventh, Avant continued to dominate the Gators’ lineup securing a 4-0 victory on the strength of a complete game three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts from the Georgia star pitcher.
Georgia is now one win away from punching its ticket to Oklahoma City for the fifth time in school history.
“Proud of the team for coming out and playing hard," Georgia head coach Lu-Harris Champer said. "It was nice to see us out there playing Georgia softball.”
The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday at noon on ESPN for Game 2 against the Gators.
