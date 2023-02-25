NORCROSS — While things didn’t go well for Georgia’s men’s basketball team in Saturday’s loss to Missouri, its fans can take solace in what happened Saturday in Norcross.

Bulldog signee Lamariyon Jordan went off for 36 points — 27 in the second half — as fourth-ranked Norcross pulled away from Osborne for a 72-60 victory in the Class AAAAAAA second round. The defending state champion Blue Devils (25-4), unbeaten in February, will host Newton at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Elite Eight, marking the fourth time those two have played the last two seasons.

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

