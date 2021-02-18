University of Georgia football fans will get their first glimpse of the 2021 Bulldogs on Saturday, April 17, when the Red team faces the Black team at the annual G-Day intrasquad game in Sanford Stadium. The 2021 G-Day game is presented by Piedmont Healthcare.
Kickoff time and broadcast information for the G-Day game have yet to be determined.
Last season the UGA Athletic Association enacted a number of game-day policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these policies will remain in place for the G-Day game.
Tickets for the G-Day game will be $10 each and all tickets will be handled digitally. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to local charities, which will be announced at a later date.
Once again, attendance at G-Day will be limited to approximately 20-25 percent of full capacity at Sanford Stadium. Attendance at all three home games in the 2020 season was listed at 20,524. All seating will be reserved and in groups intended to maximize social distancing.
Ticket sales will be offered to all 2020 and/or 2021 Hartman Fund donors, and ticket requests can be submitted beginning Monday, March 1 through Wednesday, March 3.
Ticket priority access will be given in the following order:
• 2020 Hartman Fund donors who were only allocated tickets to the cancelled Vanderbilt game this past season. Magill Society members will also be included in this initial group.
• 2020 Hartman Fund donors who converted any amount of their remaining balance towards COVID-19 UGA Athletics Fund.
• All remaining 2020 and/or 2021 Hartman Fund donors.
The Georgia Bulldog Club (TGBC) Priority Points will be used to allocate tickets in each of these groups in the event that all available tickets are sold. Reserved ticket locations will be based on cumulative TGBC Priority Points among those who request tickets.
• UGA Faculty, Staff and Students will receive communication from the Athletic Association Ticket Office with the opportunity to request G-day tickets.
• All remaining tickets, if available, will be on sale to the general public on Monday, March 15.
Parking for G-Day will be available in campus lots beginning three hours prior to kickoff. A valid G-Day game ticket must be shown to enter any on-campus parking lot, except for the following lots, which are reserved for internal use and will be accessible by special permit only:
• Tate Center Deck and surface lot
• Clark Howell parking lot
• Sanford Drive and Field Street
• Lower East Campus Road lot
Handicapped parking will be available in the Tate Center Parking Deck and East Campus Road lot with state-issued handicap parking permit and valid G-Day game ticket.
Tailgating will not be permitted on campus for G-Day.
Fans will be required to wear a face covering to enter Sanford Stadium and while moving within the facility. Face coverings may be removed or lowered when seated in a socially distanced manner. COVID-19 sanitizing and mitigation practices will be in place. Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the stadium. Attendants will be available at restrooms and concession stands for cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
Stadium gates will open two hours prior to kickoff.
