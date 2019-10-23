The University of Georgia offensive line didn’t get a break this week just because the Bulldogs don’t have a game. The group did, however, receive a pat on the back from a national authority.
The offensive line has been included on the midseason watch list for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding group of linemen. Georgia’s offensive line is one of 24 on the list from around the country, which includes four others from the SEC. The winner will be announced in December.
It’s hard to put a value on the importance of an experienced offensive line, coach Kirby Smart said.
“It’s super valuable,” he said. “I can’t put a price tag on it.”
The line is anchored by junior All-America tackle Andrew Thomas (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) and Isaiah Wilson (6-7, 340).
“When you line up with two tackles that play, you’re very fortunate,” Smart said. “Tackles are hard to come by. Good ones are really hard to come by. Do the math. How many 6-foot-6 are walking around? There’s not a lot. And then 6-6, 300 pounds that can move? Very few. It’s hard to find guys like that.
“We have been blessed and Sam (Pittman) did a great job recruiting to get those guys. They’re not perfect either, but I’m very pleased with those guys. They’re great competitors and they’re great leaders.”
The other starters on the offensive line are guards Solomon Kindley (6-4, 335) and Cade Mays (6-6, 318) and center Trey Hill (6-4, 330). Others who have started or play a lot include guard Ben Cleveland (6-6, 335) and Jamaree Salyer (6-4, 325).
The line has helped open holes, as well as protect quarterback Jake Fromm. The statistics back that up.
The Bulldogs lead the SEC and is ranked third in the nation by allowing only 0.57 sacks per game. They rank second in the SEC and 14th nationally in rushing offense (237.1 yards per game) and have seen junior tailback D’Andre Swift rise to the top of the league with 760 yards and seven touchdowns. Georgia's offensive line unit has helped the team accumulate 471.3 yards per game to be in the SEC's top three and the nation's top 20.
Georgia is off this week after beating Kentucky 21-0 on Saturday. The Bulldogs are ramping up for the annual rivalry game with Florida in Jacksonville. They are using the week to begin preparation for the Gators, as well as take an introspective look at their own issues.
"During the off week we look at all of our future opponents and we look at ourselves,” Smart said. “You do self-scout, you do your opponent's work and ask what they do that creates an issue and then you also look and say what's been successful that we might be able to emulate with our personnel. So, there's three parts of that."
The off week came at a good time for Georgia, which is dealing with some injuries as the final leg of the season approaches.
“I think the SEC goes a great job of balancing that out,” Smart said. “You look at the big games and teams have off weeks before each other a lot of times. I'm sure they probably do that to not give a competitive advantage. It falls at a good time for us because we are beat up, but who's not."