Georgia Bulldogs star Anthony Edwards and Kennesaw State standout Alexis Poole earned the to awards from the Atlanta Tipoff Club, which announced its season-ending honors this week.
Edwards was named the club’s Georgia Men’s College Player of the Year, the latest award in a decorated freshman season. The 6-foot-5 guard was the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds. His debut of 24 points (along with nine rebounds) was the highest-scoring opener for a Bulldog freshman since Dominique Wilkins scored 26 in his first game in 1979.
Poole earned Georgia Women’s College Player of the Year honors after an exceptional junior season that saw her top the 1,000-point mark for her career. She finished the season with 1,171 points. The forward was a first-team, All-Atlantic Sun Conference selection with averages of 17.2 points and 7.9 rebounds.
The club also recognized its Whack Hyder College Coaches of the Year — Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner for the women and Emory’s Jason Zimmerman for the men.
Fortner led the Yellow Jackets to a 20-11 record, the best record by a first-year coach in program history. She also scored Tech’s first win in Athens over Georgia and went 4-2 against top-25 teams.
Zimmerman won the fifth University Athletic Association championship of his tenure, going 21-4 during the regular season. He also was the Whack Hyder state coach of the year in 2013 and 2016.
“Despite their seasons being cut short, these players and coaches exemplified talent and skill,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “The contributions these four winners have made to their teams and to Georgia sports make them worthy of these awards. We’re proud to honor the athletes and coaches who represent our state and sport so well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.