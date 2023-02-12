A Georgia men’s basketball season that appeared left for dead just a few days ago is now very much alive after the Bulldogs did something they hadn’t done since in 33 years — beat Kentucky inside Stegeman Coliseum in consecutive meetings.

The Bulldogs’ 75-68 win over the Wildcats doesn’t mean they are destined for their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2015. But what it does mean, however, is that the Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7 SEC) control their postseason fate with six regular-season games left before the SEC tournament.

