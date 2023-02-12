A Georgia men’s basketball season that appeared left for dead just a few days ago is now very much alive after the Bulldogs did something they hadn’t done since in 33 years — beat Kentucky inside Stegeman Coliseum in consecutive meetings.
The Bulldogs’ 75-68 win over the Wildcats doesn’t mean they are destined for their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2015. But what it does mean, however, is that the Bulldogs (15-10, 5-7 SEC) control their postseason fate with six regular-season games left before the SEC tournament.
Let that sink in.
A year after the Bulldogs went 6-26 to mark the most single-season losses ever by an SEC team in league history, Georgia will enter Tuesday’s home game against conference cellar dweller LSU (12-13, 1-11) tied for 10th place.
But just two games out of fourth.
Georgia closes the regular season against LSU, No. 3 Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and South Carolina.
While Alabama (22-3, 12-0) has been the class of the SEC this season, those other five teams have gone 22-38 in league play combined. Georgia also defeated South Carolina in overtime in the team’s first meeting and led Florida by a point with 15:39 left before falling 82-75 in Gainesville on Jan. 7.
The Bulldogs appeared to be heading toward another second-half-of-the-season collapse after falling apart down the stretch in last Tuesday’s 78-74 loss to Ole Miss (10-15, 2-10) to mark their sixth loss in their past seven games.
Georgia led Kentucky 42-32 at halftime but trailed 52-48 after Jacob Toppin’s 3-pointer with 11:53 to go. But instead of wilting as the Bulldogs did in recent blowout losses to Tennessee, Auburn and Texas A&M, Georgia fought back.
“We knew at halftime when the coaches came in and talked to us that they were, right after we got out of the half, make a run,” Georgia guard Kario Oquendo said. “Every team pretty much has a run, or they lay down and lose by 20. We knew they were going to make a run, and we just had to respond to that.”
Braelen Bridges scored 10 of his 12 points during a less than six-minute stretch in which the Bulldogs went on a 13-6 run to take a 61-58 lead they wouldn’t relinquish with 4:12 remaining.
Georgia made 9 of its final 10 attempts from the free-throw line to secure the win, marking the first time since the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons that the Bulldogs defeated Kentucky at home in consecutive seasons.
The Bulldogs posted a 63-62 win over the Wildcats on Jan. 20, 2021. Georgia only faced Kentucky in Lexington last season.
“Very, very,” Georgia coach Mike White said when asked how gratifying it was to knock off the Wildcats. “You know, it’s been a tough stretch for us. You know, and the environment at home has been great. Our record at home has been good and we have played well at home. We had a couple that we didn’t quite take advantage of down the stretch of course. That’s the SEC. Right? That’s what it is and to bounce back like this at home against a very good team is great for our guys. Our guys, our guys work. We prepared.”
Oquendo had 21 points by going 5 of 15 from the field, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range, in addition to going 10 of 12 from the free-throw line. Bridges hit 5 of 6 shots from the floor and grabbed five rebounds for the Bulldogs, while Justin Hill added 15 points and six assists for Georgia, which ended a three-game losing streak.
Terry Roberts, who had missed the past two games dealing with a concussion, and Jabri Abdur-Rahim came off the bench to score nine points apiece.
“We knew it was going to take the whole squad, so we just all picked each other up,” Bridges said. “Everybody picks everybody up. That’s our depth.”
The Bulldogs shot 22 of 54 (40.7 percent) from the field, including 6 of 19 (31.6 percent) from 3-point range. Georgia, which made 25 of 29 free-throw attempts for the game, also committed a season-low seven turnovers after entering the game averaging 13.5.
“Early on, we responded to adversity very poorly,” White said. “We took some jumps forward, obviously, and at times we’ve taken a couple steps back and a couple forward. It’s all part of the process of course, and tonight was another couple steps forward in that category. We had some maturity and had some connection, and it didn’t seem, overall, that we got as rattled as we’ve been and as defeated with our body language. We saw some of that on film the other day. But some of that too is making winning basketball plays which allow you to feel better about yourself. We played with more mental toughness today.”
Recommended for you
Welcome to The Ridge at Mill Creek, a quaint new home community offering well-crafted homes with open floor plans and distinguishing finishes. Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Check out a new home and neighborhood in Hoschton
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.