ATHENS — Despite the thrashing they received at the hands of Alabama a few weeks ago in the SEC Championship Game, the Georgia Bulldogs still have an excellent chance to capture their first national football title in four decades.
No. 3 Georgia (12-1) will oppose No. 2 Michigan (12-1) on New Year’s Eve at the Orange Bowl with a berth in the College Football Playoff finals on the line. The winner between the Bulldogs and Wolverines will meet the victor between No. 1 Alabama (12-1) and Cincinnati (13-0) on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis for all the marbles.
But earlier this week, it seemed evident that Georgia’s 41-24 loss to the Crimson Tide in early December in Atlanta still isn’t sitting right with some of Georgia’s players, which could prove to be beneficial in the long run.
“I would definitely say we have a chip on our shoulder,” said sophomore offensive lineman Warren McClendon at a UGA press availability earlier this week. “Losing the SEC Championship definitely left a bad taste in our mouth. It kind of refocused us and made us look at ourselves in the mirror, get back to the grind and get back to work.”
“We don’t want to make the moment bigger than it is, and we realize that the next game is the most important game,” added senior tight end John Fitzpatrick. “But we’re hungry and we’re excited come the 31st.”
Head coach Kirby Smart took a more clinical approach in discussing his postgame thoughts, noting that win or lose, the team can expect a candid critique — along with corrections and adjustments — that’s completely divorced from the final score.
“The biggest thing is, we are always technical with our players and we are always really truthful and honest,” said Smart. “If you sat in our meetings and know that in a lot of the games that people might say that we dominated or held guys to lower points, we didn’t play really well. So, we don’t do it any differently based on the outcome, we do it based on how we execute, how we perform, not just on statistics…That has all been our focus, is how do we get better fundamentally, not about the last game.”
Even during a triumphant autumn that saw Georgia go undefeated, win its fourth SEC East crown in Smart’s tenure and roll out one of the stingiest defenses in college football history, there are those outside of the program who still find shortcomings in certain aspects of the Bulldogs’ attack.
“Exhibit A” in the 2021 campaign would no doubt be Georgia’s quarterback situation, in which the highly-regarded (and highly successful) J.T. Daniels has spent the majority of the season on the sidelines watching former walk-on Stetson Bennett pilot the Bulldogs’ offense. While Bennett has done an admirable job through the regular season, his uneven performance against Alabama has caused others to suggest that it’s time to get the oft-injured Daniels back in the lineup, especially in the playoffs.
Smart stands as the ultimate arbiter and it remains to be seen if he’s considering a change under center going forward. But one thing’s for sure — he’s not about to show his cards, and his well-worn comments suggest such.
“Yeah, we don’t disclose that information, we just talk about the guys that are doing their job,” he said. “…Like I talk about all the time, we are going to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win. I am really proud of the way both of those guys have practiced. We have done four or five camp-type practices and two that were really focused on Michigan. Both guys, Stetson and J.T.’ have been really good in terms of being locked-in and really focused on what we need to focus on.”
In responding to a question regarding the message he’ll relay to the team as New Year’s Eve draws closer, Smart is taking a measured, holistic approach to ensuring the Bulldogs are at their physical and emotional peak against Michigan.
“Really, the messaging doesn’t start right away,” he said. “…We’re trying to make sure that we are focusing on us, and fundamentals. Why are we here and what is our why? Now, we’ve done a lot of work in terms of conditioning, lifting and trying to improve the depth of our roster.
“There are a lot of things going on, but we are really at the second or third practice of Michigan in terms of detail and making sure they understand the intensity with which they are going to have to play. The strain in which they are going to have to play with. The physicality that they (Michigan) play with will have to be matched. They do a tremendous job of that.”
