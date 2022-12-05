NCAA Football: SEC Football Championship-Louisiana State vs Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) holds up the MVP trophy after a victory in the SEC Championship against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 3, 2022.

 Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named the recipient of the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding college player who began his career as a walk-on. 

In addition, Bennett was also named one of four Heisman Trophy finalists earlier in the day Monday.

Recommended for you