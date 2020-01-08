Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates while leaving the field after defeating the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Fromm’s return would have given a major boost to UGA’s Southeastern Conference title and national championship hopes for the 2020 season. The Bulldogs won the SEC East title with Fromm at the helm the past three seasons.
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) signals the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws against the Baylor Bears during the third quarter of the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baylor Bears of the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) makes a throw against the Baylor Bears in the first half of the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) signals at the line during the second quarter against the Baylor Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) gestures after a touchdown in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Baylor Bears during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates as Baylor Bears linebacker Blake Lynch (2) looks on following a touchdown during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Baylor Bears during the second quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws as Baylor Bears linebacker Blake Lynch (2) pressures during the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) warms up before his team plays the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws in warm ups prior to kickoff against the Baylor Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) warms up before his team plays the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes the football against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) drops back to pass the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) changes a play against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with quarterback Jake Fromm (11) and tailback Brian Herrien (35) after a Bulldogs touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia's Jake Fromm (11) breaks downfield for a first down with a block from Josh Moran (17) on Missouri's Ronnell Perkins (3) during their game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (Photo: Will Fagan)
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates with offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (71) after a two-point conversion against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks with quarterback Jake Fromm (11) as they beat the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with quarterback Jake Fromm (11) after the game against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Florida Gators linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) pressures Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates with running back D'Andre Swift (7) after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates while leaving the field after defeating the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) calls plays at the line during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass as he is hit by Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Tre Williams (93) in the first half at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) looks for a receiver during Saturday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Photo: Karl L. Moore)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) points out the defensive alignment during Saturday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Photo: Karl L. Moore)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) gets Terry Godwin (5) lined up during Saturday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Photo: Karl L. Moore)
A look back at Jake Fromm's career as quarterback at the University of Georgia.
Georgia's quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs for a first down during Saturday’s game played at Mercedes Benz Stadium.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
LSU's linebacker Damone Clark (35) tackles Georgia's quarterback Jake Fromm (11) for a loss during Saturday’s game played at Mercedes Benz Stadium.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
LSU's linebacker Damone Clark (35) tackles Georgia's quarterback Jake Fromm (11) for a loss during Saturday’s game played at Mercedes Benz Stadium.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Georgia's quarterback Jake Fromm (11) gets ready to pass the ball during Saturday’s game played at Mercedes Benz Stadium.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Georgia's quarterback Jake Fromm (11) hands the ball off to teammate Zamir White (3) during Saturday’s game played at Mercedes Benz Stadium.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Georgia's quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws the ball over LSU's linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (18) during Saturday’s game played at Mercedes Benz Stadium.(Photo: Craig Cappy)
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm passes against Georgia Tech on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. From threw for 254 yards and a season-high four touchdowns in Georgia’s 52-7 win.
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (33) sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes the football against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn Tigers defenders Marlon Davidson (3) and Derrick Brown (5) swarm Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) and lineman Jamaree Salyer (69)last week at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Nov 16, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) drops back to pass the ball against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) changes a play against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with quarterback Jake Fromm (11) and tailback Brian Herrien (35) after a Bulldogs touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 16, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) warms up before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia's Jake Fromm (11) breaks downfield for a first down with a block from Josh Moran (17) on Missouri's Ronnell Perkins (3) during their game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (Photo: Will Fagan)
Georgia's Jake Fromm (11) adjusts a play at the line against Missouri during their game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (Photo: Will Fagan)
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates with offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (71) after a two-point conversion against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Stamey
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm celebrates with fans after beating Florida on Saturday.
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks with quarterback Jake Fromm (11) as they beat the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with quarterback Jake Fromm (11) after the game against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Florida Gators linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) pressures Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates with running back D'Andre Swift (7) after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA;Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) celebrates while leaving the field after defeating the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) against the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
July 16, 2019; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm speaks to the media at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
July 16, 2019; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm speaks to the media at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
July 16, 2019; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm speaks to the media at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
July 16, 2019; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm moves between rooms to speak to the media at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) calls plays at the line during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 22, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass as he is hit by Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Tre Williams (93) in the first half at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) runs against Missouri Tigers safety Ronnell Perkins (3) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. (USA TODAY Sports: Dale Zanine)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Jeff Blake-USA Today Sports)
Jan 1, 2018; Pasadena, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) passes against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) looks for a receiver during Saturday's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Photo: Karl L. Moore)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) scrambles during Saturday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. (Photo: Will Fagan)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) points out the defensive alignment during Saturday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Photo: Karl L. Moore)
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) gets Terry Godwin (5) lined up during Saturday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Photo: Karl L. Moore)
Fromm finishes his career fourth on the Bulldogs’ career passing list with 8,224 yards and his 78 career touchdown passes are second in school history. He started 14 of 15 games as a true freshman in leading UGA to the College Football Playoff championship game, and has started 42 games over his three seasons.
As a junior, Fromm completed 234 of 385 passes for 2,860 yards with 24 TDs and five interceptions while working with a depleted receiving corps for much of the season.
The top quarterback prospects in this year’s NFL Draft pool include LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert and Washington’s Jacob Eason, a former UGA quarterback transferred after losing his starting job to Fromm.
While Fromm works toward the draft, he leaves a major void at his position in Athens. Walk-on Stetson Bennett is now the only Georgia scholarship quarterback with game experience. He played in five games and was 20 of 27 for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in 2019.
Redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis was out for the 2019 after May surgery in May for a brain cyst, and he hasn’t been cleared for contact. UGA’s other quarterback is freshman Carson Beck, an early enrollee from Jacksonville. The Bulldogs also could look for quarterback depth, or possibly a starter, via the graduate transfer market.
Three of the starting offensive linemen — Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley — in front of Fromm this season also declared early for the NFL Draft, as did UGA star running back D'Andre Swift.