Stetson Bennett will be the first to acknowledge that top-ranked Georgia must play better against TCU in Monday’s national title game than it did when it struggled at times offensively and gave up numerous big plays against Ohio State in its semifinal win last week.
“I think it’s pretty apparent that we can,” Bennett said. “We opened up the second half with two three-and-outs. Now, part of that is Ohio State is an unbelievable team and they played really well. But, yeah, I definitely feel like we can clean things up and play better than we did.”
Bennett and his TCU counterpart, Max Duggan, will be in the spotlight, just as they were last month when they were finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which was won by Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams. Duggan placed a distant second, followed by Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Bennett.
While Bennett’s legacy was secure when he led Georgia to its first national title in 41 years last season, it can grow exponentially if he leads the Bulldogs (14-0) to back-to-back titles in an era where a national champion must win two postseason games, not one.
Bennett needs 71 passing yards to eclipse Aaron Murray’s single-season record of 3,893 yards set in 2012.
Bennett has been at his best in Georgia’s biggest games this season, as he has thrown 21 touchdown passes against just four interceptions in five games against ranked teams, this season, which includes then-No. 1 Tennessee and fourth-ranked Ohio State.
“I try to see things for what they are, and I don’t let people tell me what they are,” Bennett said on what’s gotten him to this point. “I try to figure that out on my own. And I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that.”
Bennett was at his best against Ohio State. With his team trailing 38-24 entering the fourth quarter, Bennett went 10-for-12 passing for 190 yards — the most ever in quarter in College Football Playoff history — with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Georgia had the ball for just 6:48 of the final quarter to become the first team to rally from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit in CFP history.
“You owe it to your teammates more,” said Bennett, who finished 23-for-34 passing for 398 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, in addition to rushing for another score. “And if you give up it’s almost a selfish thing because people out there are relying on you. And you’re not just playing for yourself. And so there really wasn’t an option but to keep going. And things worked out and we played really well at the end.”
While Bennett will be looking to exploit a TCU defense that has given up 82 points and 932 yards of offense combined in its past two games — a 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game and a 51-45 win over second-seeded Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl — Duggan will go against a Georgia defense that is coming off its two worst games of the season.
In wins over LSU in the SEC title game and Ohio State on Saturday, the Bulldogs have allowed 71 points and 1,016 yards, including 850 through the air.
At the end of the regular season, Georgia was ranked first nationally in scoring defense (11.33 points per game), second in rushing defense (79.5 yards per game) and fourth in total defense (270.7 ypg).
Duggan went 14-for-29 passing for 225 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, in addition to rushing for 57 yards and two scores on 15 carries against Michigan. For the season, he’s gone 253-for-397 passing (63.7 percent) for 3,546 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s been sacked 24 times but has rushed for 461 yards and eight touchdowns on 127 carries.
TCU (13-1), which is trying to win its first national title since 1938, went 5-1 this year when it trailed in the second half.
“The way they play, the way they believe," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "I think they have the most comebacks in college football in the fourth quarter and that shows what your mental makeup is.
“They create tough situations defensively, they do an incredible job on special teams, they have one of the best returners I’ve ever faced. And they score a lot of points on offense with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback (Max Duggan), so it’s a recipe to be playing for a national championship.”
