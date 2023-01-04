Stetson Bennett will be the first to acknowledge that top-ranked Georgia must play better against TCU in Monday’s national title game than it did when it struggled at times offensively and gave up numerous big plays against Ohio State in its semifinal win last week.

“I think it’s pretty apparent that we can,” Bennett said. “We opened up the second half with two three-and-outs. Now, part of that is Ohio State is an unbelievable team and they played really well. But, yeah, I definitely feel like we can clean things up and play better than we did.”

