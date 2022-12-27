Top-ranked Georgia will look to end 2022 just as it started the year — with a win.
Georgia’s first game of the 2022 calendar year was one that will go down in Bulldog lore, a 33-18 win over Alabama in the CFP title game in January that brought Georgia its first national championship in 42 years.
Now, the top-seeded Bulldogs (13-0) look to end 2022 with a win that will enable them to play for a second straight title when they face fourth-seeded Ohio State (11-1) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday night at 8.
Georgia and Ohio State enter their first meeting against each other since the Bulldogs’ win in the 1993 Citrus Bowl having taken decidedly different paths.
The Bulldogs seized the spotlight from the season’s outset, going undefeated and winning 12 of their 13 games by double figures, including a 50-30 throttling of then-No. 14 LSU in the SEC title game on Dec. 3.
“I feel like this year coming off a conference win I think we will work harder than we did last year coming off a loss,” Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson said. “It’s crazy because people can look at it and think they’re complacent, they’re happy about their win.”
Ohio State won its first 11 games before being throttled at home by Michigan in the regular-season finale 45-23 on Nov. 26. The Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the second half after trailing 20-17 at halftime.
The Buckeyes, however, were elevated into the fourth — and final playoff spot — after then-fourth seeded USC lost 47-24 to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.
“We’ve been having some of the best practices we’ve had all season,” Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman said. “Being able to have this second chance is huge, so we’re just doing everything we can to not let it slip through our fingers.”
The Bulldogs and the Buckeyes have been statistically dominant entering their meeting, where the winner will advance to face second-seeded Michigan (13-0) or third-seeded TCU (12-1) for the national title on Jan. 9 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Georgia ranks first nationally in difference in yards per game (+200.4), rushing defense (77 ypg), red zone defense (.607), red zone offense (.972), second in scoring defense (12.77 ppg), tied for fourth in third-down conversion (.516), seventh in total offense (491.9 ypg), eighth in total defense (292.1 ypg) and 11th nationally in scoring (39.2 ppg).
“You know it's going to be hard,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “You know they’re defending national champs. You know we're going to be underdogs. You know we're going into their backyard — all of the above is going to be hard. Good — that’s the way we have to look at it. A team that can handle the ups and downs — the good plays, the leads, being from behind, the halftime — all those ups and downs — typically comes out on top.”
The Buckeyes, led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, are second in scoring offense (44.5 ppg), third in red zone offense (.948) and sixth nationally in yards per game (492.7).
Stroud, who along with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy that was won by USC’s Caleb Williams, has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 3,340 yards with 37 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“Some of the first things we saw are that they have athletic quarterback (C.J. Stroud),” Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon said. “He has a great arm. They have good receivers all around. A big offensive line. They are physical.”
The Buckeyes have two 1,000-yard receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. (72 catches, 1,157 yards, 12 TDs) and Emeka Egbuka (66 receptions, 1,039 yards, 9 TD). Receiver Julian Fleming has 29 receptions for 462 yards and six scores. Tight end Cade Stover has 35 catches for 399 yards and five touchdowns.
“Probably one of the most talented groups we’ve faced when you combine it with the talent of the quarterback, It really grows because (C.J. Stroud) has the ability to get the ball to them,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,425 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Tight end Brock Bowers has 52 receptions for 726 yards with six touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey has 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns. Kenny McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with 37 receptions for 449 yards and a score, in addition to rushing for a team-high 709 yards and 10 scores on 137 carries.
Daijun Edwards is averaging 5.4 yards per carry, having rushed for 681 yards and seven touchdowns on 127 carries. Kendall Milton has rushed for 533 yards and six touchdowns on 72 carries, an average of 7.4 yards an attempt.
Both teams are dealing with injuries.
McConkey hurt his knee late in the first half against LSU in the SEC championship game and didn’t return, while offensive tackle Warren McClendon also exited in the second quarter against the Tigers with a knee injury and was replaced by Amarius Mims.
McConkey's role could be consumed by several players, as his absence will give Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (27 catches, 303 yards, 2 TDs), Jackson (19 catches, 265 yards), Dominic Blaylock (14 catches, 207 yards, TD) and Dillon Bell (19 catches, 169 yards, 3 TDs) more playing time.
The Buckeyes will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson, who underwent season-ending foot surgery earlier this month.
He’s been replaced atop the depth chart by Miyan Williams, who has rushed for 817 yards and 13 touchdowns on 125 carries — an average of 6.5 yards per attempt. But he was held to 34 yards and eight carries in a loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season.
Chip Trayanum, who started the season at linebacker, has converted to running back to bolster the Buckeyes’ depth. He rushed for 83 yards on 14 carries against Michigan.
Freshman Dallan Hayden, who has rushed for 510 yards and five scores on 102 carries in nine games, will also get more playing time against the Bulldogs.
"They're going to be fresh and ready to go and ready to bounce back and start practicing, so we've got to be smart about how we practice our guys,” Smart said. “We also got to understand it’s gonna be a physical game because Ohio State's a very physical team.”
