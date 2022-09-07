Kirby Smart wasn’t surprised receivers Ladd McConkey and AD Mitchell combined for three touchdowns in Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon last week.

“They're both much more confident and confident in the system a second year,” the Georgia head football coach said. “So, you know, there's — every play you run, there's a reaction to what the defense does. They've seen what the defense does at a higher level. So the number of times they've run a play and had to react to something, it's almost infinite. And they now are starting to get where they can react faster.”

