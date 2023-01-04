Auburn vs. Georgia (1/4/22)

Georgia guard Kario Oquendo (3) during Georgia’s game against Auburn at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

 Tony Walsh

ATHENS — The University of Georgia men’s basketball team earned its first win versus a ranked team in over a year by defeating the No. 22 Auburn Tigers 76-64 before 10,232 spectators inside Stegeman Coliseum Wednesday.

Strong offensive performances from junior Kario Oquendo and senior Terry Roberts, who combined for 43 of the team’s points, led the victory.