session1-90.jpg

Missouri's Sienna Schreiber, a Cumming native, competes on bars in the SEC Gymnastics Championships at Gas South Arena in Duluth on March 18, 2023.

 Jamie Spaar

Over a 10-hour drive separates the University of Missouri and Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia — the venue of Saturday’s 2023 Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Championships.

But for Missouri’s Alonna Kratzer and Sienna Schreiber, the area was familiar. The arena itself was even familiar — like from concerts, said Schreiber, though this time they were the ones on the arena floor.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.