HAMPTON — For the past several years, Talking Rock’s Chandler Smith has been making his way up the ranks of stock car racing, from Super Late Models to the ARCA Menards Series to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and now the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
But 20-year-old’s racing roots are firmly planted on the quarter-mile Thunder Ring track at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he raced the small Bandolero cars from 2011 to 2014.
He had plenty of success at that level, winning 21 AMS Thursday Thunder races, three Thursday Thunder Bandolero Bandits championships (2012 to 2014), one AMS Winter Flurry championships (2013) and one Bandolero National Championship (2013).
“Probably just the core fundamentals of what made me a good race car driver,” he said of what he learned racing Bandolero cars.
His crew chief while racing Bandoleros was Rusty Clanton, the son of dirt track racer Billy Clanton and brother of former Truck Series and Xfinity driver Joey Clanton.
All that knowledge was poured into Smith as he was learning the ins and outs of racing.
“I was young and whatnot and struggled a little bit here and there so I remember specifically there was a test we came out to one day and he set some cones up and told me to drive around the cones and explained why I needed to drive this certain line, this, that and the other,” Smith said. “That particular approach and learning that fundamental started molding me and my driving style that I have to this day…the biggest thing was learning the fundamentals and how to go fast and what you have to do to go fast. It isn’t as simple as pushing on the pedal and turning left. There’s a lot more to it. It definitely taught me a lot.”
As he progressed in his racing, Smith continued to have success in Super Late Models and in the ARCA Menards Series.
Smith had nine wins in 32 ARCA races.
“It was a lot of fun,” Smith said of his ARCA experience. “I had a lot of fun with Venturini Motorsports; Billy Venturini was my crew chief. The biggest thing was it’s a big heavy stock car. It’s not a Super Late Model which I was racing at the time…it was another stepping stone to getting to NASCAR.”
In 2019 at the age of 17, he made his Truck Series debut for Kyle Busch Motorsports and ran his first full season in 2021, winning the Rookie of the Year Award. In 2021, he qualified for the Truck playoffs and last season, he made it the Championship 4.
“It was amazing,” he said of racing for KBM. “There were horror stories about KBM and driver development and this, that and the other but I didn’t experience any of that. Me and Kyle have always been pretty close. He helps me and what not and I was there for five years, I want to say, between Super Late Model and Truck racing.”
While at KBM, he soaked up as much knowledge as he could from Kyle Busch.
“He’s incredibly talented and has a lot of knowledge so anything you hear from Kyle Busch, take it, try to apply it anywhere that you can and it will be a gain for yourself,” he said. “He’s really, really smart. He’s been around for a while…just being open ears and listening to what he says.”
While he is an Xfinity rookie this season, he’s not a complete stranger to the series. Last year, Smith had the opportunity to compete in three Xfinity races, which helped him prepare for this season.
“It was fun,” he said. “I was able to dip my feet in the water and see what the series is all about, how people drove and what the cars drove like and what it takes to go fast in an Xfinity car. It helped me get off my feet right off the bat this year.”
This year, Smith is driving the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing and is currently fourth in the points standings. He’s had three top-fives and while he hasn’t won yet, he is tied for John Hunter Nemechek for leading the most laps this season with 121.
“I can’t complain too much,” he said. “I’d like for it to be better and some things to have happened differently…I’m happy with how everything is. We’re growing as a team. Me and my crew chief (Bruce Schlicker) are getting better and better every race. We’re all taking steps in the right direction; we’re not figuring how to make them go slower.”
Smith is looking forward to Saturday’s race in front of the hometown crowd.
“It’s fun. It’s my home track obviously,” he said. “It’s cool to come here, family’s coming out, get to see a lot of people here, hometown coming to support so it’s a cool environment.”
