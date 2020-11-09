The Saturday, Nov. 21, Southeastern Conference football game between Georgia and Mississippi State in Athens got an evening kickoff slot.
The two Bulldogs will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in a game televised by the SEC Network, according to an announcement Monday by the SEC office.
Georgia’s all-time record on the SEC Network is 20-3.
