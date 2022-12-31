How long has it been since the Georgia men’s basketball team won 10 games in a season before New Year’s Day?
President Barack Obama had yet to complete his first year in the White House, “Little Fockers” was atop the box office and Katy Perry’s “Firework” was the No. 1 song in America.
Georgia’s 78-72 win over visiting Rider on Wednesday marked the first time since the 2010-2011 season — and just the fourth time in the program’s 118-year history — that the Bulldogs reached double-digit wins in a season before Jan. 1.
While the Bulldogs (10-3) haven’t even played a ranked team, Georgia’s accomplishment can’t go unnoticed considering the Bulldogs are coming off the worst season in the history of the Southeastern Conference.
After losing to Vanderbilt in the first round of the SEC Tournament, the Bulldogs finished the season with a 6-26 record, including 1-17 in league play. The Bulldogs’ 26 losses were the most in a single season in SEC history.
The Bulldogs, whose six wins were their fewest since going 6-20 during the 1973-74 season, lost nine players to the transfer portal or graduation.
Coach Tom Crean was let go after going 47-75 in four seasons, replaced by Mike White, who arrived after leading Florida for seven seasons.
While the Bulldogs’ 77-62 win over Notre Dame on Dec. 18 remains their lone win against a team from a major conference, the fact that Georgia isn’t losing games regularly to mid-major teams as it did for the past several years is marked improvement.
But how good is Georgia, really?
The Bulldogs will find out quickly.
Georgia opens its SEC schedule by welcoming No. 20 Auburn (11-2) on Jan. 4 before a Jan. 7 trip to face Florida (7-6), which lost 61-58 at Auburn on Wednesday. The Bulldogs host No. 21 Mississippi State (11-2) on Jan. 11.
“We just have to lock in even more,” Georgia guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim said. “Our theme and our word this season is ‘details.’ When we lock in and do the little things like we did tonight, we are hard to beat.”
The Bulldogs’ victory over Rider wasn’t pretty, considering they almost squandered a 20-point second-half lead.
After Rider pulled to within 40-34 with 18:36 remaining, the Bulldogs responded with an 18-4 run to take a 58-38 lead following Frank Anselem’s short jumper with 13:53 to go.
Trailing by 15 with 7:17 left, Rider cut the lead to 71-68 following Allen Powell’s jumper with 3:30 remaining. Abdur-Rahim responded with a 3-pointer for a six-point lead before Mervin James’ layup made it 74-70 with 1:51 left.
James’ tip-in trimmed the lead to 74-72 with 56 seconds left, before Braelen Bridges made two free throws for a 76-72 lead with 16.9 seconds left. After Tariq Ingraham missed with three seconds left, Mardrez McBride secured the win with two free throws.
Georgia made a season-high 13 3-pointers in 25 attempts and committed just nine turnovers.
Four Bulldogs scored in double figures, with Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo leading the way with 17 points apiece. Abdur-Rahim came off the bench to add 15 points, which included him going 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, while McBride chipped in 11 points.
“We found a way to win, so we continue to ride some momentum,” White said. “But really, after almost every game, you’re going to take positives and negatives, after a win or a loss. Rarely is it almost all negative or all negative and rarely is it all positive.”
White has completely rebuilt the program since being hired in March.
Georgia, which was one of the worst teams defensively last season, has proven it can gets stops with the game in the balance. Offensively, the Bulldogs are much more cohesive after last year’s team relied too much on one-one-one dribbling and settling for bad shots.
Georgia fans have taken notice.
The Bulldogs’ game against Rider — Rider! — during the winter break with students home for the holidays was sold out. Georgia hadn’t had a capacity crowd for a non-conference game since UMass came to Athens in December 2018. Georgia is 8-0 at home.
“We wanted to be undefeated at home going to SEC play and we did that,” Abdur-Rahim said. “We got the job done.”
Georgia is led by Oquendo (14.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and Roberts (14.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 4.4 apg), while Bridges averages 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Justin Hill averages 7.3 points and 3.1 assists per game, but no other Bulldog averages more than Abdur-Rahim’s 6.2 points per game.
“We’re a team that’s played really hard,” White said. “We’ve been the aggressor in a lot of games, that’s dominated the glass in a lot of games to this point, and we’ve got to do that at a higher level in this league to be competitive in those areas.”
The coming weeks will reveal just how good Georgia really is in a league that features six ranked teams, including three in the top 10.
But for now, the Bulldogs being in the same category as the 2010-2011 team is just fine.
Why?
Because that team ended the season in the NCAA Tournament.
