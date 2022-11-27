ETSU vs. Georgia (11/27/22)

Georgia guard Terry Roberts (0) during Georgia’s game against East Tennessee State at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

 Tony Walsh

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs men’s basketball team used timely scoring runs, great passing and set multiple season-highs to earn a 62-47 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum. 

Georgia (5-2) had a season-best 15 assists on 26 made shots, while also recording its season low in turnovers with 14. Terry Roberts had a team-high six dimes, also adding 12 points, six rebounds and four steals. The Bulldogs also made a season-best nine three-pointers from five different players, led by Kario Oquendo with 16 points on an efficient 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

