With every win in the NCAA Tournament by 16th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson, 15th-seeded Princeton and 13th-seeded Furman, the question looms larger over the Georgia men’s basketball team.
How can schools with far less resources, budgets and local recruiting talent continue to not only make the NCAA Tournament — a place the Bulldogs haven’t been since 2015 — but win a game, something Georgia hasn’t done since 2002?
For Georgia, March Madness? Try March Maddening.
Every team in the Southeastern Conference has made the NCAA Tournament since Georgia’s last berth eight years ago, with 11 of the teams making it at least once since 2019. Vanderbilt made it in 2017, as did South Carolina, which went on to make its first Final Four in school history that year.
And in nearly every season since Georgia fell to Washington in its first game in its last NCAA Tournament appearance, the Bulldogs haven’t come particularly even close to hearing their name called on Selection Sunday.
The Bulldogs went 16-16 overall, including 6-12 in league play, this season, a massive improvement over last year’s debacle. Georgia went 6-26 and just 1-17 in league play, with the 26 losses and 17 setbacks in league play setting records for SEC futility.
Georgia’s .500 record was promising for a team that had won just 20 games the previous two seasons combined. Still, it shows that Georgia still lags behind nearly every Power 5 team, as well as mid-major teams like Gonzaga, Wichita State, Loyola Chicago and San Diego State, in wins and postseason success the past few years.
“The way we finished the season was not what we were looking to do,” Georgia first-year coach Mike White said after his 11th-seeded Bulldogs lost to 14th-seeded LSU in the first round of the SEC tournament. “Tough way to go out, but I do feel like we laid a foundation.”
But did the Bulldogs truly lay a foundation by ending the season on a six-game losing streak that destroyed any chance of earning a postseason berth, including the National Invitation Tournament?
That answer may not even come next season. Under White, who replaced Tom Crean last spring, the Bulldogs went 3-4 against the league’s bottom five teams and 1-6 against teams that finished in the top six.
There were certainly some highs. On Jan. 1, the Bulldogs were 10-3, having double-digit wins by the start of a new year for just the third time in the program’s more than 100-year history. On Jan. 14, they were 13-4 and 3-1 in SEC play.
But then the tailspin happened. Georgia lost six of its next seven games to drop to 14-10 overall, 5-7 in league play. Wins over Kentucky and LSU had the Bulldogs on track to earn a postseason berth, especially to the NIT, but Georgia never won again.
A 49-point loss at top-ranked Alabama was followed by a 32-point loss to Arkansas and well, if you follow Georgia basketball, you know what happened against Missouri, Florida, South Carolina and LSU.
The Bulldogs didn’t have a single player among the 16 players selected to the first-team or second-team all-league honors.
“Heck, it probably just starts with the simplicity of we added some wins, something that we can sell in recruiting,” White said. “The fact that there’s some momentum, there’s some positivity. We took a step, simply, in the right direction.”
This is when it gets tricky. Which players does Georgia have coming back? Who knows, especially when players can enter the transfer portal with just a few clicks of a mouse.
The Bulldogs have signed two players to letters of intent — Mari Jordan, a four-star small forward out of Norcross High who is ranked No. 95 nationally, and Dylan James, a four-star power forward out of Winter Haven, Fla., who is ranked No. 77 nationally.
The problem?
Kentucky’s recruiting class has four five-star recruits, Alabama has three four-star recruits and a three-star player. Tennessee and Missouri each have two-four stars and one three-star, Arkansas has two five-star players and Mississippi State has one four-star and three three-star players. Ole Miss hired Chris Beard, who is well-regarded as a recruiter, having coached Texas Tech to the national title game in 2019 before taking the job at Texas, where the Longhorns have succeeded with many players he signed before his mid-season departure.
Georgia’s class is ranked 40th nationally but recruiting rankings don’t include players acquired through the transfer portal.
The Bulldogs are losing six players. Center Braelen Bridges (8.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg) and forward Jailyn Ingram (3.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg), as well as shooting guard Mardrez McBride (4.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg) are out of eligibility, while reserve guard Jaxon Etter (2.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg) said he doesn’t intend to play next season. Guard Terry Roberts, who averaged team-highs with 13.2 points, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game declared for the NBA Draft, as did Kario Oquendo (12.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg), who also entered the transfer portal.
Scholarship players Justin Hill (8.6 ppg, 2.9 apg), Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (5.5 ppg, team-high 5.1 rpg), Jabri-Abdur Rahim (7.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Jusaun Holt (3.2 ppg, 30.3 rpg) and Frank Anselem (2.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg) can return.
But White knows there’s plenty of work that must be done if Georgia is going to contend in one of the nation’s toughest conferences.
“This group never got to a consistent level of defense that puts you in the top half of your league,” said White, who reached the NCAA tournament four in his seven years coaching at Florida before arriving at Georgia. “It’s something that we’ll continue to preach and stress and drill. We’ve got to get better offensively, too, in this program. These coming weeks, I’m eager to get right back to it.”
