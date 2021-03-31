Georgia and Louisville have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2026 and 2027 according to a joint announcement Wednesday by the two schools.
The Bulldogs will visit Louisville on September 19, 2026, and the Cardinals will return to Athens on September 18, 2027. Georgia and Louisville have only met once previously — the 2014 Belk Bowl in Charlotte, a 37-14 Bulldog victory.
Georgia’s previously announced home-and-home series with Power 5 non-conference opponents include two with Clemson (2029 at Clemson and 2030 in Athens, and 2032 in Athens and 2033 at Clemson); Texas (2028 at Austin and 2029 in Athens); UCLA (2025 in Pasadena and 2026 in Athens); Florida State (2027 in Tallahassee and 2028 in Athens); Oklahoma (2023 in Norman and 2031 in Athens); and Ohio State (2030 in Athens and 2031 in Columbus). The Bulldogs also have two neutral site Power 5 games in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium: 2022 vs. Oregon and 2024 vs. Clemson.
Here's a look at Georgia's notable non-conference games in the future:
2021 – Clemson opener in Charlotte
2022 – Oregon in Kickoff game in Atlanta
2023 – at Oklahoma
2024 – Clemson in kickoff game in Atlanta
2025 – at UCLA
2026 – UCLA in Athens; at Louisville
2027 – at FSU; Louisville in Athens
2028 – FSU in Athens; at Texas
2029 – at Clemson; Texas in Athens
2030 – Clemson in Athens; Ohio State in Athens
2031 – Oklahoma in Athens; at Ohio State
2032 – Clemson in Athens
2033 – at Clemson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.