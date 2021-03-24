Georgia's football team suffered a big blow Tuesday when star wide receiver George Pickens tore the ACL in his right knee during a non-contact play.
The Bulldogs confirmed the news about Pickens, a junior from Hoover, Ala., on Wednesday. The school said an MRI confirmed the ACL injury, which will require surgery. He has already started his pre-op rehabilitation program under the supervision of the UGAAA sports medicine staff and a full recovery is anticipated.
“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”
The 6-foot-3 Pickens has 85 catches for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns through his first two seasons with the Bulldogs. In eight games in 2020, he had 36 receptions for 513 yards and six scores, including a 51-yard catch in a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. He had seven catches for 135 yards in the bowl game.
Pickens had the majority of his 2020 success when J.T. Daniels took over as quarterback, so big numbers were expected between those two this year.
Pickens, a five-star recruit who was a longtime Auburn commitment, flipped to Georgia on February’s National Signing Day in 2019. He made an immediate impact later that year as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection.
