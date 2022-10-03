NCAA Football: Samford at Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) rushes Samford Bulldogs quarterback Michael Hiers (10) as he passes during the first half at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022.

 Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

Georgia lost more than just its No. 1 ranking this week after learning it will be without standout defensive tackle Jalen Carter for a week or two as he recovers from a knee injury sustained in the Bulldogs’ sloppy, 26-22 win at Missouri on Saturday.

"We don't know how long it's going to be,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose team fell a spot in the AP rankings, said. “But it doesn't look good for this week."

