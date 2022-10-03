Georgia lost more than just its No. 1 ranking this week after learning it will be without standout defensive tackle Jalen Carter for a week or two as he recovers from a knee injury sustained in the Bulldogs’ sloppy, 26-22 win at Missouri on Saturday.
"We don't know how long it's going to be,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose team fell a spot in the AP rankings, said. “But it doesn't look good for this week."
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, Georgia’s next three opponents, beginning with Saturday’s home game against Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC), are struggling. The Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0) host Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) on Oct. 15 before an open week and the annual showdown against the Florida Gators (3-2, 0-2) on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville.
But replacing the absence of Carter, a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder who is expected to be among the first players taken in next year’s NFL Draft, is a tall order for a defense that gave up 294 yards and 22 points to Missouri (2-3, 0-2).
Carter injured his medial collateral ligament when a Missouri offensive lineman tried to block Carter by crashing into his left knee. There was no penalty called on the play.
"I talked to the official during the play," Smart said. "He felt comfortable about the play. We talked about it before the game. They have a lot of backside cuts. A lot of teams use the same methods. Hopeful that they keep our players safe and do what it is within the limits of the game and the rules.
"It does not really matter what I think about the block What does it matter? It matters what the official thinks and what the review thinks."
Carter had already been dealing with a nagging ankle injury that has limited his playing time, as he was sidelined for precautionary reasons against Kent State on Sept. 24.
Junior Warren Brinson and freshman Christen Miller will replace Cater, who has five tackles, six quarterback hurries and one pass breakup so far this season.
The loss of Carter overshadows an otherwise poor performance by the Bulldogs, who trailed by 10 points with 14:09 remaining after Harrison Mevis’ 56-yard field goal gave the Tigers a 22-12 lead.
“It was a great opportunity to see what we're about,” Smart said. “I don't know if you could find any greater adversity than be down 10 points to in the fourth quarter."
The Bulldogs’ 10-point deficit marked just the first time since trailing 10-0 to Missouri in 2016 — Smart’s first season — that Georgia had fallen behind by double digits to an unranked team.
The Bulldogs pulled out a 28-27 victory over the Tigers in that meeting six years ago and they rallied again on Saturday.
Georgia cut the lead to 22-19 with 9:39 remaining with Kendall Milton’s 1-yard run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive.
“We want a quick three-and-out to get the offense the ball back. I know I told every offensive lineman that,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “For me personally, I said, 'We're going to get you the ball back. We're going to do the four plays and you all come back and score.'”
And that’s just what Georgia did — gaining possession at its 32-yard line with 6:48 left and marching 68 yards in just seven plays in less than three minutes, with Daijun Edwards’ 1-yard run giving the Bulldogs a 26-22 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“Just keep going, trust in each other,” quarterback Stetson Bennett, who went 23-for-43 passing for 312 yards said. “We’re not going to get 10 points on one drive or one play.”
Georgia forced Missouri to go three-and-out and after getting the ball back on its 36-yard line with 3:20 left, the Bulldogs ran out the clock by gaining three first downs.
Georgia outgained Missouri 185-30 in the final quarter after giving up 264 yards in the first three quarters combined. The Bulldogs mustered just four field goals and 296 yards for the first three quarters before finally playing like the country’s top-ranked team.
“It begs the question why we couldn’t do that earlier,” Smart said. “The determination they showed. We always talk about rising to the competitive nature of the opportunity. The opportunity arose tonight and they answered the bell. If we don’t answer the bell earlier, then we won’t be a very good football team.”
The Bulldogs’ rally as a 31-point favorite to beat Missouri for the ninth straight cost them their No. 1 ranking.
Georgia, despite receiving the most first-place votes (28), dropped behind Alabama (5-0, 2-0), which received 25 first-place votes after its 49-26 victory over then-No. 20 Arkansas. Ohio State (5-0), with 10 first-place votes, remained third after a 49-10 win over Rutgers.
“I worry about what we're doing today, just like I'm going to worry about what we do tomorrow, tomorrow,” Smart said. “I don't look at it as a hitting slump or some kind of funk or anything like that.”
