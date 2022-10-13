After taking over the top spot in the AP poll earlier this week, the Georgia Bulldogs will look to play like the football team ranked as the nation’s best when they host the struggling Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 in Athens.
While Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC) has won all of its games, it hasn’t done so convincingly enough in the mind of the AP poll voters, which is why the Bulldogs fell from the top spot after rallying for a 26-22 win at Missouri, which the Bulldogs were favored to beat by 31 points on Oct. 1.
The Bulldogs, however, regained the top spot on Sunday after Alabama (6-0, 3-0) — the team that supplanted Georgia atop the poll — struggled in a 24-20 win over Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) last week. The Crimson Tide needed a fourth-down stop near the goal line to preserve a victory over a team they were favored to beat by 24 points.
Vanderbilt appears to be the ideal opponent for Georgia to get back to their early season form when they outscored their first three opponents — then-No. 11 Oregon, Samford and South Carolina — by a combined score of 130-10.
But the last three weeks, during which quarterback Stetson Bennett hasn’t thrown a single touchdown pass after tossing five in the first three games, have told a different story. The Bulldogs — despite being heavy favorites in each game — struggled at times against Kent State, Missouri and Auburn.
The Bulldogs were leading Auburn 14-3 early in the third quarter before scoring the next three touchdowns to put the game away early in the fourth quarter.
Georgia has had no trouble running the ball. The Bulldogs are averaging 197.5 rushing yards per game behind Daijun Edwards (49 carries, 285 yards, 4 TDS), Kendall Milton (46 carries, 284 yards, 4 TDs), Kenny McIntosh (44 carries, 199 yards, 3 TDs) and Branson Robinson (26 carries, 165 yards, TD).
Milton, however, is questionable against Vanderbilt after leaving the Auburn game early due to a groin injury.
Bennett is completing 69.3 percent of his passes but hasn’t completed a pass longer than 33 yards in the past three games. But he’s had no trouble finding receivers running intermediate routes.
“He does a great job going through his reads and he’s got great arm talent,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He can throw touch passes. He can anticipate throws as good as anybody in terms of anticipating a guy getting open while he’s getting pressure.”
Tight end Brock Bowers has 22 receptions for 378 yards with two touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey has 25 catches for 313 yards and a score. McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with a team-high 26 receptions for 250 yards.
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann will be making his fourth start since replacing Mike Wright during a 45-25 loss to then-No. 23 Wake Forest on Sept. 10. Swan went 27-for-38 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns against Ole Miss last week.
“You can see why they’ve had confidence in him. The most recent games he stood out and done tremendous job,” Smart said. “For a freshman to go into the environments he’s played in, he’s played really well.”
Ray Davis has rushed for four touchdowns and a team-high 507 yards, while Will Sheppard (35 receptions, 452 yards, 8 TDS) and Jayden McGowan (29 receptions, 380 yards, 2 TDS) are the Commodores’ top receivers.
But Vanderbilt hasn’t faced a defense nearly as good as the one it will see on Saturday.
After seeing eight defensive starters get drafted, including a record five in the first round, by NFL teams this past spring, Georgia still has one of the country’s most formidable units.
“We all feed off of each other pretty well,” defensive back Christopher Smith said. “We do a lot of rotating in the back end and it’s always good to have that competitive environment back there. We keep pushing each other as the year goes on.”
The Bulldogs are fourth nationally in scoring defense (10.67 ppg), tied for 11th in first downs allowed (79), 12th in rushing defense (89.8 ypg) and 15th in passing defense (173.5 ypg).
“They have recruited well and they’ve reloaded. They have adapted and adjusted,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “This is a team that reloads. They’re No. 1 in the country for a reason.”
