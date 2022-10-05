Second-ranked Georgia will look to continue its dominance against Auburn on Saturday, as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry has become a one-sided affair with the Bulldogs having knocked off the Tigers a school-record five straight times.

In what was for decades a back-and-forth annual affair, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is now tilted heavily in Georgia’s favor, with the Bulldogs having won 14 of the teams’ past 17 meetings to push their series lead to 62-56-8. Auburn and Georgia have met 126 times, including annually since 1944 and every season since 1892 except for 1893, 1897, 1917, 1918 and 1943.

