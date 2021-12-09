Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) takes the field with his players before the SEC championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis on Thursday was chosen as the 2021 winner of the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award. Additionally, Davis and junior linebacker Nakobe Dean earned First-Team Walter Camp All-America honors and senior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer was named to the Second Team.
The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman, while the Bednarik Award goes to the top defensive player as judged by the Maxwell Football Club. Davis, Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh (2009) and Pitt’s Aaron Donald (2013) are the only players to win the Outland Trophy and the Bednarik Award in the same season.
Davis joined Bill Stanfill (1968) as Georgia’s winners of the Outland Trophy. Davis and David Pollack (2004) are the Bulldogs who have claimed the Bednarik Award.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation presented its 132nd All-America teams on Thursday.
The award announcements came Thursday during the 31st annual Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
Davis and Dean have helped Georgia (12-1, 8-0 SEC) lead the nation in scoring defense (9.5 points per game) and rank second in total defense (254.3 yards per game) and third nationally in rushing defense (81.7 yards per game).
Davis, a native of Charlotte, N.C., anchors the interior line with 28 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Dean, from Horn Lake, Miss., is tied for the team lead with 61 stops, including a team-leading 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks, and he has two interceptions and a forced fumble. Dean earlier this week secured the 2021 Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker and was picked as captain of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Salyer, who hails from Atlanta, helped pave the way for 40.7 points and 441.9 yards per game this season. He has seen action at both left tackle, including nine starts, and right guard.
The No. 3 Bulldogs will face second-ranked Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., will be at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
