Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder earned a unique accolade Saturday night as “Mr. Irrelevant,” the moniker given to the final selection of the NFL Draft.
Crowder was selected at No. 255 overall by the New York Giants, closing out the first virtual draft in league history. He joins 1985 draftee Donald Chumley, the father of Georgia kicker Noah Chumley, as Bulldogs to earn the “Mr. Irrelevant” distinction.
Donald Chumley, a defensive lineman, was the last player picked (at No. 336 overall when the draft was 12 rounds). He went on to become a high school head coach at Savannah Christian, where his team won a Class A state championship in 2011.
Crowder, a native of Pine Mountain, started all 14 games as a senior in 2019 and led the Bulldog defense to the No. 1 national ranking in scoring defense (12.6 points, a school record for fewest points allowed in 12-plus game season).
Crowder was named a semifinalist for the 2019 Butkus Award and finished with 122 total tackles in his Georgia career, with 10 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups and two interceptions. He becomes the 14th Bulldog taken by the Giants in the draft.
