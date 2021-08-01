urgent Georgia lands Parkview's Ford Thompson From Staff Reports Aug 1, 2021 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parkview sophomore Ford Thompson committed Sunday to the University of Georgia football program. Thompson is a left-handed pitcher, as well as an outfielder, for the Panthers, the reigning Class AAAAAAA state champions. 