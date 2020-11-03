The Georgia Knights Prep Academy will host its homecoming tailgate party celebration Saturday, Nov. 7 during its football game with the North Florida Tigers.
The event at South Gwinnett Park begins at 9 a.m. with interviews with Georgia Knights players, a live DJ, dance team performances, turkey giveaway, raffle tickets and more. A $15 homecoming ticket includes parking fee, player meet and greet and games.
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. at South Gwinnett Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.