A late change to the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball bracket Wednesday didn’t sit well with Berkmar and its supporters.
The Georgia High School Association switched the Patriots’ semifinal game at Buford City Arena from Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 8 p.m., flipping what had been listed on the GHSA’s website and changing the Patriots’ plans. The organization said it made the switch to allow Norcross’ girls and boys teams, both in the Final Four, to play back-to-back games Friday at 6 and 8 p.m. — saving Norcross fans from two trips and two entrance fees.
Berkmar has an issue because a number of its fans already bought tickets for Friday, and its supporters aren’t happy with the last-minute switch.
“We (still) have not been informed officially by the GHSA about a change in the posted bracket,” Berkmar head boys coach Greg Phillips said a text message at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. “The bracket has shown we play on Friday with our part of the bracket for months. State tourney brackets should not be manipulated so certain teams can play back to back. I’ve NEVER heard of that and it’s blatant favoritism!!! Especially considering if Archer boys win (Wednesday) and their girls and boys would not be able to play back to back (in the semifinals).”
The updated schedule now has the Norcross boys facing the winner of Wednesday’s Archer-Newton game at 8 p.m. Friday, just after a 6 p.m. game between the Norcross girls and Campbell. Berkmar shifts to an 8 p.m. Saturday game against the winner of Wednesday’s Milton-Pebblebrook matchup. The 6 p.m. girls semifinal Saturday, preceding Berkmar, pits Archer against Harrison.
Should the Archer boys win Wednesday, that would split the Archer teams over two days, while making a concession to allow Norcross’ teams to play on the same night back to back.
“This isn’t right,” Phillips said.
The switch also puts the winner of Wednesday's Archer and Newton boys game in a tighter bind — it only gets one day of rest and preparation instead of two before facing Norcross.
