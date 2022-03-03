After deliberation Thursday morning, the Georgia High School Association opted to stick with its original schedule for the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball semifinals at Buford City Arena this week.
Berkmar and Pebblebrook now will play at 8 p.m. Friday, and Norcross will face Newton at 8 p.m. Saturday. Those two games were flipped Wednesday by the GHSA to allow both the Norcross girls and boys to play back to back at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday.
But the last-minute swap didn’t sit well with the other teams involved like Berkmar and Newton, which played its quarterfinal Wednesday night and would have seen its rest and preparation period cut down to one day before its semifinal.
GHSA basketball coordinator Ernie Yarbrough sent out a note Thursday morning that the organization “has made a decision to adhere to the following schedule” for the AAAAAAA boys semifinals, then listed the original bracket schedule prior to the Wednesday change.
“We will have the posted brackets revised to reflect this, and apologize for the inconvenience this creates for Norcross with their girls team playing Friday,” Yarbrough wrote in the message. “But, after a lengthy discussion this morning this is the direction we will move forward with.”
While the GHSA made the initial switch to put the Norcross games back to back, Norcross officials said they didn’t request it.
"We were alerted to changes in the GHSA playoff game schedule (Wednesday) morning and were actually the first to contact the GHSA about it for clarification," Norcross boys head coach Jesse McMillan said. "We were under the same impression of previously determined game times as everyone else. No one from Norcross asked the GHSA to make changes. We've worked diligently (Wednesday) to sort out everything and understand what's going on."
The updated AAAAAAA semifinal matchups at Buford are as follows:
