The Georgia High School Association’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a proposal Monday designed to address a controversial situation involving transfer athletes.
The proposal was an adjustment to GHSA By-Law 1.64 of the organization’s constitution. The new verbiage states in part, “a student who is not eligible at the former school, and then transfers to a new school, cannot regain eligibility by the transfer.”
A trio of high-profile football transfers in 2020 were ruled ineligible after their initial moves, so all three moved again to a new high school, where they were deemed eligible because they made what the GHSA deemed a “bona-fide” move. Grayson was involved in two of those three transfer students.
Quarterback Carlos Del Rio transferred from McEachern to Grayson, but was ruled ineligible. He changed schools to Cartersville to gain eligibility. Current Grayson quarterback Jake Garcia made national headlines when he moved from California to play at Valdosta, only to be declared ineligible. He moved to Grayson after he couldn’t play at Valdosta.
Another top player, linebacker Chief Borders, went from McEachern to Carrollton, but he wasn’t ruled eligible, so he transferred to Heard County.
In other news, Board of Trustees member Curt Miller spoke about the possibility of adding the penalty of taking a school out of the playoffs for using an ineligible player or falsifying transfer documents. After a lengthy discussion, the Board of Trustees directed GHSA counsel Alan Connell to work on the wording for such a proposal to be presented at a future meeting.
