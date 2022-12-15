The Georgia High School Association, in partnership with Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Atlanta Falcons, announced a three-year deal Thursday to bring the boys football and girls flag football state championship games to Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning in 2023.

The football title games were held at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium the past four seasons after two years at Mercedes-Benz in 2017 and 2018. The since-demolished Georgia Dome hosted the finals from 2008 to 2016.