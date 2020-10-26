The Georgia High School Association approved the eligibility of Grayson quarterback Jake Garcia on Monday, allowing the transfer to practice immediately with his new high school team.
Garcia, a consensus four-star quarterback and Southern California commit, joins the Rams in time for Friday’s matchup with Parkview, a home game that will be televised by ESPN2. Grayson has two more regular season games after Friday — Nov. 6 at Brookwood and Nov. 13 at home against Newton.
Garcia, who enrolled at Grayson last Friday, transferred to Valdosta High School from his home in Los Angeles earlier this year. He moved after California postponed high school football due to coronavirus concerns. When the GHSA denied Garcia eligibility at Valdosta, he began searching for another landing spot.
The transfer to Grayson marks the fifth high school for a prospect ranked 18th in the national ESPN 300 and who is set to enroll early at USC. ESPN has chronicled the quarterback’s story that included his parents legally separating so Garcia could be eligible through a “bona-fide move,” in GHSA terminology. It was deemed by the organization that the move to Valdosta wasn’t a “bona-fide move,” which set in motion the family looking for other options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.