Alabama is the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and will face No. 4 Cincinnati, while No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia will square off on the road to the national championship.
The defending champion Crimson Tide and the Bearcats — the first-ever Group of Five team to qualify for the playoff — will meet in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on New Year's Eve. The Wolverines will face the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., that same night.
The winners will meet Jan. 10 in the College Football Playoff championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The College Football Playoff committee ranked Notre Dame (11-1) as No. 5, followed by No. 6 Ohio State (10-2).
Gary Barta, the CFP committee selection chair, said Alabama's win in the SEC title game and a strong in-season resume led to the Crimson Tide earning the No. 1 seed.
"At the end of the day, the complete victory over Georgia, the committee came out of there with a strong consensus that Alabama was No. 1 and Michigan was No. 2," he said.
Alabama won the Southeastern Conference title on Saturday with a 41-24 victory over previous No. 1 Georgia. Both teams finished the season with a 12-1 record. The Crimson Tide's only loss was a 41-38 decision at Texas A&M on Oct. 9.
With its 42-3 drubbing of No. 13 Iowa on Saturday, Michigan won its first Big Ten title since 2004 and finished 12-1. A 37-33 loss at Michigan State on Oct. 30 kept the Wolverines from a perfect season.
Cincinnati did achieve perfection, running its record to 13-0 with a 35-20 defeat of No. 21 Houston in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday.
Alabama is making its sixth appearance in the eight-year history of the CFP. This is the second appearance for Georgia.
On Jan. 8, 2018, Georgia had a 20-7 lead in the third quarter against Alabama, but freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa replaced starter Jalen Hurts and led the Crimson Tide to a 26-23 overtime win.
Georgia and Michigan have only met twice before with both meetings taking place in Ann Arbor: 1957 (Michigan 26, Georgia 0) and 1965 (Georgia 15, Michigan 7).
“On behalf of our team and especially our seniors we are excited to be selected for the College Football Playoff and the opportunity to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart. “The goal of every college football team, coach, player, and fan is to be one of the four teams in the Playoff and we are extremely honored. It presents a great opportunity for our fans who have been so supportive of our team throughout the season at home and on the road. Playing in a city and game with such rich tradition will be a rewarding experience and it represents another step for our program at Georgia. It also represents a great challenge playing a team like Michigan which has proven to be one of college football’s most accomplished programs.”
Georgia has appeared in the Orange Bowl three times: Jan. 1, 1942, Georgia 40, TCU, 26; Jan. 1, 1949, Texas 41, Georgia 28 and Jan. 1, 1960, Georgia 14, Missouri 0.
“We are honored with the selection of our team to represent the Southeastern Conference in the College Football Playoff,” said Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks. “We have not played in the Orange Bowl since Jan. 1, 1960, so this will create a special experience for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans. This is an incredible opportunity and I’m sure it will provide a memorable experience for all.”
This will be Georgia’s 58th bowl game appearance — second most of any team in the country. The Bulldogs’ all-time bowl record is 33-21-3. Georgia is making its 25th consecutive bowl appearance, which ranks as the longest active streak in the country.
Georgia’s senior class is 43-8 with three New Year’s Six bowl appearances (2-1), three SEC Eastern Division titles (2018-19-21), and a College Football Playoff appearance (2021).
