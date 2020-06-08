For the second consecutive spring, Georgia Gwinnett College senior softball player Sydney Willhite has been an Academic All-American selection by the College Sports Information Director of America.
Willhite was a second NAIA Academic All-America team choice after earning first-team honors in 2019.
Besides academic credentials, the Academic All-America award was based upon a player’s career statistics, after the 2020 season was cut short across all NCAA and NAIA levels by the COVID-19 public health pandemic.
An exercise science major from Monroe, Ga., Willhite has program records with 21 home runs and 45 doubles. She had a career .341 batting average and 144 runs in 192 games in earning All-Association of Independent Institutions honors during all four of her GGC seasons. She also was named to the conference’s Champions of Character team in 2020.
Willhite connected on eight home runs during the 2019 and 2017 seasons. She posted a .341 batting average in 20 games in the abbreviated 2020 season. The Grizzlies posted a 12-9 record and were ranked No. 10 in the NAIA.
Georgia Gwinnett College’s Office of Athletics has had 16 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans since the 2017 spring season.
