ROME – Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis junior Valentino Caratini dropped a straight-set match for the singles title at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Oracle Cup on Sunday morning at the Rome Tennis Center.
Luke Simkiss of Keiser University (Florida) won six of the final seven games of the first set to pick up the 6-4, 6-4 triumph.
Caratini got off to a fast start with a 3-0 advantage in the opening set. But, Simkiss won two straight games to jumpstart his momentum. His lead grew to 5-3 before Caratini held serve to get within a game, 5-4.
The second set featured Simkiss racing out to a 4-1 advantage. However, Caratini would battle back and win three straight game to square the set at 4-4. But, Simkiss broke Caratini’s serve to regain the lead.
Caratini earned a pair of three-set victories as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
“Valentino’s opponent played really well and at a high level," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "There were key opportunities that we had and we didn’t cash them in. It was a great tournament for Valentino and I am proud of his effort.”
