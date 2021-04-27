Georgia Gwinnett College senior men’s soccer player Toni Tiente has been selected as the Association of Independent Institutions 2020-21 Player of the Year for his strong spring season in the Grizzlies’ midfield.
Head coach Steve DeCou received the A.I.I. Coach of the Year award after leading the team to a 10-2-2 record, No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and an appearance in the NAIA Opening Round.
GGC had four members on the all-conference team, tying for the most selections after being runner-up in the A.I.I. tournament. Joining Tiente on the all-conference team were senior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic, junior defender Gianmaria Fiore, and junior forward Karim Tmimi.
Tiente scored three goals and had eight assists to tally 14 points this past season. He registered at least one point in nine of the Grizzlies’ 11 regular-season matches. The senior appeared in 70 matches and set a program career record with 25 assists. Tiente also scored 21 goals over his four-year career.
Gligorovic had a remarkable senior campaign protecting the GGC goal, posting a 0.64 goals against average and allowing six goals in nine matches. He had a 6-1-2 record in the 2020-21 campaign. Gligorovic made 215 saves and won 42 matches during his career.
Fiore scored a pair of game-winning goals and provided two assists this spring. He started all 14 matches for the Grizzlies and helped the defense post seven shutouts in the 2020-21 season.
Tmimi led the team with eight goals and 19 points, while tying for team-high honors with 30 shot attempts, in his first season in Lawrenceville. He scored two game-winning goals and also contributed three assists.
Association of Independent Institutions 2020-21 Men’s Soccer All-Conference
Player of the Year: Toni Tiente, Georgia Gwinnett College
Coach of the Year: Steve DeCou, Georgia Gwinnett College
Gianmaria Fiore, Georgia Gwinnett College
Matija Gligorovic, Georgia Gwinnett College
Toni Tiente, Georgia Gwinnett College
Karim Tmimi, Georgia Gwinnett College
