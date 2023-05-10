Georgia Gwinnett College student-athletes Tereza Koplova and Stephanie Fernandez have been honored for their performances on the court and in the classroom as NAIA Women’s Tennis Academic All-District selections, as selected by members of the College Sports Communicators organization.
Eligible student-athletes needed to play in 50% of competitions during the 2022-23 athletic season, maintain a 3.5 cumulative grade point average, and be a sophomore or higher in grade class.
Koplova and Fernandez are now on the ballot for Academic All-America honors, which will be announced later this spring.
Both players have played key roles as the Grizzlies have posted a 17-1 record and No. 2 national ranking.
Koplova, a senior psychology major, has been part of GGC teams that have won three NAIA national championships (2022, 2021 and 2019). She has earned first NAIA All-America team honors during each of the last two seasons after being an honorable mention choice in 2019. Koplova also is a five-time Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American in singles and doubles.
The Velky Orechov, Czech Republic, native has posted a 52-5 record in singles matches and is 41-12 in doubles during his career. She has a 4-4 mark in No. 2 singles matches this season, and was a semifinalist at the ITA Cup last fall, while winning six of her eight doubles matches this spring.
Fernandez, a junior studying business management, leads GGC with a 15-0 singles record this season, including a 12-0 mark on the No. 6 court, and has a 22-0 career singles mark. Meanwhile, she has a 12-1 doubles record this spring and is 21-3 in doubles matches during her collegiate career.
The Caracas, Venezuela, native played at No. 1 doubles for the 2022 NAIA national championship team. She reached the doubles championship match of last fall’s ITA Cup.
Georgia Gwinnett College is the No. 2 seed for the 2023 NAIA National Championship tournament in Mobile, Alabama. The team is scheduled to open the postseason on Wednesday, May 17, against the winner of the first-round match between No. 15 seed Loyola University (Louisiana) and No. 18 seed Holy Cross College (Indiana).
