Scoring the game-winning goal has earned Georgia Gwinnett College senior Natalie Ferrin the Association of Independent Institutions Women’s Soccer Player of the Week.
The Tampa, Florida, native found the back of the net in the second minute in last Wednesday’s 1-0 home win against Thomas University (Georgia). The match had postseason ramifications as GGC evened the season series with the Night Hawks following an early-season road setback.
Ferrin attempted two shots, both on goal, in the shutout victory. The midfielder helped the defense limit Thomas to three just shots on the GGC goal.
