Picking up wins in singles and doubles action has earned Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis freshman Matthias Haim recognition as the NAIA Men’s National Player of the Week by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and Universal Tennis Rating.
Haim earned a straight-set win at No. 2 singles against perennial NCAA Division III power Emory University (Georgia) on March 26. Earlier, he teamed with junior Federico Bonacia for a 7-5 win on the No. 1 doubles court.
Haim is the first GGC men’s tennis player to earn the honor from ITA/UTR this spring. Women’s tennis freshman Iryna Lysykh was the inaugural winner on March 10.
Haim stands 14-1 on the season in singles action and has a 12-2 doubles record for the NAIA’s top-ranked Grizzlies.
