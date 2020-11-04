Georgia Gwinnett College junior women’s tennis player Maria Genovese takes an undefeated fall singles record into her biggest challenge yet at this week's Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s 2020 Oracle National Fall Championships.
The event runs Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 5-8, at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona, Fla. The ITA tournament brings together the top players from college, junior and professional ranks to determine the ultimate individual championship.
Genovese qualified for the tournament by capturing the NAIA singles titles at the ITA Oracle Cup in October. Then, she won the ITA South Regional during September. She became the third GGC women’s tennis player to win the NAIA singles title.
Genovese takes an 8-0 singles record into a first-round match against Klara Kosan from the University of Pacific (California) on Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Gwinnett College tennis has collected 29 national titles — 11 team and 18 individual.
