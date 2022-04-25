Georgia Gwinnett College senior baseball outfielder Livingston Morris and junior softball catcher Sydney Pelaez have earned the Continental Athletic Conference Hitter of the Week awards in their respective sports.
Morris, the Baseball Hitter of the Week, flexed his muscles to smash home runs in each game of GGC’s weekend home series against Columbia International University (S.C.). He went 6-for-10 at the plate, drove in nine runs and scored five runs in the three-game series.
The outfielder from Woodstock capped things off by hitting a walk-off two-run homer in last Saturday’s series finale, when he went 3-for-3 and had four RBIs.
For the week, Morris batted .538, had 10 RBIs, hit three home runs, and scored five runs. He hit his team-leading 13th home run of the season – matching last year’s production – and becoming the second player in program history to hit at least 30 career home runs.
Morris is hitting at a .327 clip this spring, recording 49 RBIs and having 11 doubles while starting 44 games to help lead the nationally ranked Grizzlies (34-12).
Pelaez, the Softball Hitter of the Week, had a .462 batting average (6-for-13), scored five runs, and drove in five runs across four games. She hit a grand slam home run during a victory at Truett-McConnell University last Thursday.
The Tampa, Fla., native then went 3-for-7 and scored a pair of runs in a doubleheader split at No. 15 Lindsey Wilson College (Ky.) last Saturday. The catcher posted a .769 slugging percentage and .563 on base percentage for the week.
Pelaez has a .395 batting average for the season. She has hit five home runs, collected 29 runs batted in and scored 40 runs in starting 46 games this season for the nationally ranked Grizzlies (31-17).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.