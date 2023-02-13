Wood perfect game.jpg

Annalise Wood

Helping lead the No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to a 4-0 start to the season has earned sophomores Lindzie Owen and Annalise Wood recognition as the Continental Athletic Conference Softball Hitter and Pitcher of the Week.

Owen, the Hitter of the Week, led GGC by hitting .800, with eight hits in 10 at-bats, in the first four games of this spring. The designated player scored seven runs, had four RBI and was a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts.

