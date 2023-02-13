Helping lead the No. 14-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team to a 4-0 start to the season has earned sophomores Lindzie Owen and Annalise Wood recognition as the Continental Athletic Conference Softball Hitter and Pitcher of the Week.
Owen, the Hitter of the Week, led GGC by hitting .800, with eight hits in 10 at-bats, in the first four games of this spring. The designated player scored seven runs, had four RBI and was a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts.
The Conyers, Georgia, native went 3-for-3, scored three runs and drove in two runs in the Grizzlies’ 9-1 win against University of Houston-Victoria last Friday at the LSU Alexandria Tournament. Owen opened the 2023 season by going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a double against Ohio Christian University last Wednesday.
Wood, the Pitcher of the Week, tossed a perfect game and set a single-game school record with 16 strikeouts in her season debut against Ohio Christian. The Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, native has a 2-0 record after 9.2 innings in one start and an additional relief appearance. She also recorded 19 strikeouts inside the pitching circle.
Georgia Gwinnett College is scheduled to host No. 20 Campbellsville University (Kentucky) on Friday, February 17, from the Grizzly Softball Complex, starting at 2 p.m.
As the excitement from Super Bowl LVII begins to settle, discussions are centered on the game's high (and low) points.
A point of tension has been raised about a "holding call" against the Philadelphia Eagles' James Bradberry IV on Kansas City Chiefs' Juju Smith-Schuster in the last minutes of the game.
The play in question was included in a highlight reel, posted to the NFL's YouTube channel.
For reference and review, scroll to 15:45, watch and weigh in.
To dive further into the discussion, share your perspective on the play and penalty call in the comments.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had tremendous seasons and played well in Super Bowl LVII.
Congratulations to Super Bowl LVII Champions, Kansas City Chiefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.