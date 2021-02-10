LAWRENCEVILLE – The No. 10-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College softball team opened the 2021 spring season with an impressive doubleheader sweep against No. 21 Reinhardt University, winning by 10-0 and 3-2 scores, Wednesday afternoon at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
In the process, Head Coach Kat Ihlenburg and the softball program earned their 300th career victories.
“We have truly been practicing for this opening-day moment since fall practices started," Ihlenburg said. "Our defense played a clean game. That has been our focus in practice. When Lea opened the game with her hit and hustled to third base on a bunt, it just set the tone for us. She executed the type of play we’ve been practicing for months."
Junior shortstop Piper Wagner opened the season with a two-run home run in the first inning of the opener. She led the Grizzlies’ offensive attack for the day with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate, with four RBIs and the home run.
Later, sophomore catcher Sydney Pelaez smashed a grand slam home run in a six-run fourth inning to break open the opening game for GGC (2-0).
Sophomore pitcher Alexa Good tossed a five-inning, one-hit shutout in the circle. The right-hander struck out five opposing batters to pick up the victory.
In the second game, junior Holly Janco hit a two-out, two-run single through the right side of the infield in the second inning to give the hosts the eventual winning 3-2 margin. Wagner delivered a sacrifice fly during the first inning.
Freshman Gracie Hogg scattered five hits to register the pitching victory.
For the day, Georgia Gwinnett College collected 16 hits and scored runs in six of its 10 offensive innings.
