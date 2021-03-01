Scoring the game-winning goal in dramatic fashion has earned Georgia Gwinnett College junior Karim Tmimi the Association of Independent Institutions Men’s Soccer Player of the Week award.
The forward came off the bench to impact the match in last Thursday’s 2-1 double-overtime victory against Faulkner University (Alabama) in GGC’s home opening match at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Tmimi scored both goals for the Grizzlies. His first tally came in the 69th minute. However, he saved his best work for the closing seconds of the match, converting a scoring chance in front of the Faulkner goal during the second overtime period.
The goals marked the first of Tmimi’s GGC career and helped the Grizzlies improve to 3-0 this spring.
