Record-setting Georgia Gwinnett College forward Karim Tmimi joined teammate Emanuele Sordi and head coach Steve DeCou in receiving 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer special awards on the eve of the Grizzlies hosting this weekend’s championship tournament.
Tmimi was Player of the Year, Sordi was co-Newcomer of the Year and DeCou was Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, nine other GGC players earned first and second all-CAC honors this season.
The top-seeded Grizzlies (12-1-2 and ranked No. 5 nationally) host No. 4 seed Bellevue University (Neb.) in a semifinal match on Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m. in the 2022 CAC Men’s Soccer Championship tournament at the Grizzly Soccer Complex.
Tmimi led the team with 17 goals, nine assists and 43 points. He scored a point in all 15 matches this season. The senior registered a hat trick against then No. 1-ranked University of Mobile (Ala.) on September 21.
Sordi scored seven goals in his first season after transferring from Lincoln College (Ill.). The junior forward scored game-winning goals against Reinhardt University and Bryan College (Tenn.) in late August.
DeCou led GGC to a 12-1-2 record heading into the postseason tournament. The Grizzlies’ No. 5 ranking in the final NAIA Top 25 regular season poll matches the highest ranking in program history.
Georgia Gwinnett College garnered 11 all-conference selections across the first and second teams at forward, midfielders, defenders, and goalkeeper. Joining Sordi and Tmimi as first-team honorees were junior midfielders Diego Milessi and Aleksandar Rajkovic along with senior defenders Gianmaria Fiore and Juan Cruz Parisi Sitjar.
Sophomore forward Jason Strambu was named to the CAC’s second all-conference team alongside junior midfielder Khaled Qasum, senior defenders Thomas Herwig and Aleksandar Racanovic, and sophomore goalkeeper Ron Boaz.
Rajkovic has scored six goals in his first GGC season and ranks fourth on the team with 14 points. Milessi has provided four assists while finding the back of the net three times this fall. Fiore has started all 15 matches as a central defender while Parisi Sitjar stands second on the team with seven assists.
Strambu has tallied 16 points behind five goals and six assists in 12 matches. Qasum earned 11 starts this regular season and joins Herwig and Racanovic as the Grizzlies posted five shutouts. Boaz has an 8-1-1 record, with 18 saves, in 10 matches in front of the team’s net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.