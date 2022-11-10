Forster emotion.jpg

From left, Aleksandar Rajkovic (16), Karim Tmimi (10), James Forster (25) and Gianmaria Fiore (6) celebrate after Forster’s goal in Georgia Gwinnett College’s win on Sept. 10, 2022.

 Amani Lawson/GGC Athletics

Record-setting Georgia Gwinnett College forward Karim Tmimi joined teammate Emanuele Sordi and head coach Steve DeCou in receiving 2022 Continental Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer special awards on the eve of the Grizzlies hosting this weekend’s championship tournament.

Tmimi was Player of the Year, Sordi was co-Newcomer of the Year and DeCou was Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, nine other GGC players earned first and second all-CAC honors this season.

Recommended for you