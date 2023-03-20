After tossing her first shutout of the 2023 season, Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore Kailyn Berry has been recognized as the Continental Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week. She becomes the third Grizzly pitcher to be honored this season.
Berry made the most of her only appearance inside the pitching circle by tossing a four-hit shutout against Truett-McConnell University last Thursday. She struck out five batters in the seven-inning performance.
The Duluth native recorded her first shutout of the 2023 season and third of her career. She held the Bears, who entered the game with a team batting average over .300, to just four singles in the contest.
For the season, Berry has a 4-3 record and 2.08 earned run average while completing 37 innings in seven appearances inside the pitching circle. She has gone the distance in four of her six starts this spring.
Georgia Gwinnett College (22-5) has won eight straight games. The Grizzlies will take that winning streak into a four-game series against Lindsey Wilson College (Kentucky) from Friday, March 24, through Saturday, March 25, at the Grizzly Softball Complex.
