JR23GGC5768.jpg

Kailyn Berry pitches during a Georgia Gwinnett College softball game on March 16, 2023.

 Cody Ray

After tossing her first shutout of the 2023 season, Georgia Gwinnett College sophomore Kailyn Berry has been recognized as the Continental Athletic Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week. She becomes the third Grizzly pitcher to be honored this season.

Berry made the most of her only appearance inside the pitching circle by tossing a four-hit shutout against Truett-McConnell University last Thursday. She struck out five batters in the seven-inning performance.

