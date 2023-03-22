Georgia Gwinnett College junior Justine Lespes has been named the NAIA Women’s Tennis National Player of the Week for her strong play in the team’s latest victory against a top-five opponent.
The award was announced by the national office on Wednesday, March 22.
Lespes was victorious in singles and doubles action in the Grizzlies’ 7-0 victory against No. 3-ranked SCAD Savannah (Georgia) last Saturday at the GGC Tennis Facility. The nation’s No. 5 singles player clinched the dual match with GGC’s fourth point in a 6-0, 7-5 win against No. 22-ranked Yue Yu on the No. 2 court.
Lespes earlier teamed with sophomore Cassidy Mataia to win all six games in the No. 1 doubles match as the nation’s No. 2-ranked duo defeated the No. 10 tandem of Alessia Piccollori and Yu.
That doubles victory helped set the tone for the day as the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies collected their second sweep against SCAD Savannah this season.
Lespes leads the team with 10 doubles victories while being tied for the team lead with 11 singles wins so far this spring. She has posted an 8-0 record in singles matches on the No. 3 court.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.