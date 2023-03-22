Lespes forehand.jpg

Justine Lespes hits a forehand shot during a Georgia Gwinnett College tennis match.

 Georgia Gwinnett College Athletics

Georgia Gwinnett College junior Justine Lespes has been named the NAIA Women’s Tennis National Player of the Week for her strong play in the team’s latest victory against a top-five opponent.

The award was announced by the national office on Wednesday, March 22.

