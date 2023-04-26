Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s tennis players have swept national NAIA Tennis Player of the Week awards following strong performances in victories against top-10 opponents.
Freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh earned the men’s honor after posting a 3-0 record in singles and doubles matches against NCAA Division III top-10 Emory University (Georgia) last Tuesday and No. 9-ranked Middle Georgia State University last Saturday.
Suresh collected a pair of straight-set victories on the No. 2 court to improve his singles season record to 17-0. He also teamed with junior Alex Gurmendi to post a 6-0 victory at No. 1 doubles in the Middle Georgia State match. The Suresh-Gurmendi duo has an 11-0 record to be the NAIA’s top-ranked doubles team by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Suresh has posted another six doubles victories, without a loss, with other teammates this spring.
Junior Justine Lespes received the women’s award for the second time this season. She contributed a pair of dominating victories in GGC’s 6-1 win against No. 7 Middle Georgia State last Saturday. She captured a 6-1, 6-1 win on the No. 2 singles court against the NAIA’s No. 37-ranked singles player. That triumph improved Lespes to No. 5 nationally among the ITA’s NAIA singles ranking.
Meanwhile, Lespes teamed with sophomore Cassidy Mataia for a 6-1 triumph on the No. 1 court. The Grizzly duo finished the regular season with a 7-0 record. Lespes has a 14-2 record in all doubles matches this spring.
GGC’s men’s and women’s teams, both ranked No. 2 nationally, are riding 13-match winning streaks heading into the 2023 NAIA National Championship on May 16-20 at the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, Alabama.
